Amazing Animal Tale: Puppy rescued from a car engine

HOUSTON - The Houston SPCA's 24-hour rescue ambulance was recently called out to help out a puppy, who managed to get stuck in a car engine.

The tiny pup had been trapped for nearly two days while the car’s owner desperately tried to find anyone who would help her.

The Houston SPCA rescue and vet technicians worked carefully with a local mechanic to rescue the trapped pup.

Amazingly, Knox, as he’s now known, was just a bit dehydrated and hungry, but nothing more.

He’s got a sweet personality and is sure to make his new family very happy.

To learn more about how you can support the Houston SPCA, visit www.houstonspca.org.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.