Amazing Animal Tale: Kipper

HOUSTON - A few months ago when the Houston SPCA’s cruelty investigators rescued a horse named Kipper, he was severely malnourished and lacked the proper veterinary care he deserved.

Now, under the watchful eyes of the Houston SPCA, Kipper continues to gain weight and improve. Their equine teams says he is already starting to show off his big personality, a good sign that Kipper is on the fast track to becoming a healthy horse and will be able to get a second chance in life.

