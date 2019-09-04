Amazing Animal Tale: Kika

HOUSTON - When the Houston SPCA's 24-hour animal ambulance responded to a call for an injured Siberian husky, they found 1-year-old Kika, barely able to walk and in pretty bad condition.

So, they brought her back to campus to be examined by their veterinary staff, and they discovered Kika had a broken leg. The good news: she was microchipped with updated information.

Once the Houston SPCA carefully set Kika's leg, they immediately contacted her owner, who said they were so happy to be reunited with their pet and thankful for Kika's rescue.

To learn more about pet adoptions at the Houston SPCA, click here.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.