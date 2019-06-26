Amazing Animal Tale: Keira

HOUSTON - Last fall, the Houston SPCA rescued over 40 rabbits who were living in horrific conditions.

Their stacked wire cages were covered with feces and stored in an unventilated barn without clean drinking water.

After months of care and rehabilitation, the rabbits were finally ready for adoption.

Keira caught the eye of Luna and found a new place to call home.

After learning of Keira’s terrible past and as a result, untrusting behavior, she knew she was the right person to give Keira a loving home.

She says Keira now follows her around their home, and is one of the best pets she’s ever had.

For more Amazing Animal Tales, visit houstonspca.org.

This article is sponsored by Houston SPCA.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.