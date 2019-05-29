Amazing Animal Tale: Jose

HOUSTON - Sometimes you can’t see the pain and world of hurt that’s been inflicted on an animal when they have been abused and neglected.

Such was the case for a little Chihuahua mix who was rescued from a bad situation by animal cruelty investigator, D’Questyn back in April and as a result, had some anxiety issues.

‘Sammy’ was a very nervous and shy little dog who desperately needed to find someone who could shower him with lots of patience and love.

When May came to the Houston SPCA and spotted Sammy, she knew she could give him the perfect home.

Sammy is now Jose, and has adapted very well.

She said Jose loves his stuffed puppy, follows her around everywhere, and loves to gaze out their hi-rise window until the evening when he’s ready to play.

May says when Jose sleeps on his back, he often wags his tail -an indication that his dreams of finding a loving home, have finally come true.

For more amazing animal tales, visit www.houstonspca.org.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.