Amazing Animal Tale: Helping an injured peacock recover

HOUSTON - The Houston SPCA's 24-hour rescue ambulance helps all different kinds of animals in need around the city.

They recently picked up an injured peacock.

The Houston SPCA veterinary team gave the peacock fluids and then performed x-rays to make sure there were no broken bones.

Then they gently cleaned and wrapped his wound so he can properly heal.

Once he recovers from his injury, the peacock will be released back to his flock to live a happy life.

