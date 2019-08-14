Amazing Animal Tale: Harper

HOUSTON - When Harper was rescued by the Houston SPCA cruelty team back in May, she was in really bad shape.

The quarter horse was severely malnourished and had a respiratory infection.

After diligent care by Houston SPCA veterinarians and the Equine Team, Harper re-gained 200 pounds and has made a full recovery.

This sweet mare’s stellar transformation means she is finally ready for the new, loving home she deserves.

You can find out more about Harper and how to adopt equine at houstonspca.org.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

