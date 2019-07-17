Amazing Animal Tale: Harper

HOUSTON - Harper was rescued by the Houston SPCA’s 24-hour ambulance at only 4-weeks-old.

The tiny kitten was suffering from an upper respiratory infection, and a very serious infection in both eyes.

Megan, a Houston SPCA rescue tech, was so drawn to Harper, she took her in as a foster and continued her care after veterinarians decided it would be best to remove her damaged eyes.

Harper is now 12-weeks-old, and doesn't let her blindness hold her back.

She's just as playful as any other kitten, and is very adventurous.

This resilient kitten has experienced so much in her young life already, but will no doubt bring joy into her future home.

