Amazing Animal Tale: Harmon

HOUSTON - Harmon is recovering from a serious wound on his face.

He was rescued by the Houston SPCA and their 24-hour injured animal ambulance a couple of weeks ago.

Despite his shocking condition, this little kitten has shown incredible resiliency.

Once his treatment is complete, Harmon will be ready for the adoption floor and to find a new home.

