Amazing Animal Tale: Frito's journey

HOUSTON - Frito was brought to the Houston SPCA after someone tried to fix his broken leg with duct tape.

The Houston SPCA’s field services team deals far too frequently with injured animals who were given ill-advised treatments by well-meaning people.

The three-month-old kitten ended up having to undergo an emergency amputation, because the failed attempt at treating his severe injury had actually just made things worse.

Frito is doing well and was recently adopted.

To learn more about how the Houston SPCA is helping animals in need, visit www.houstonspca.org.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

