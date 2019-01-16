Amazing Animal Tale: Dexter's journey

HOUSTON - Many people set traps to catch what they consider to be nuisance wildlife, but they often end up trapping innocent animals in the process.

Dexter was found snagged by not one but two painful traps, one on each front foot.

It took nearly an entire day for someone to get around to calling the Houston SPCA so poor Dexter had to wait around in a lot of pain.

Dexter is expected to make a full recovery.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

