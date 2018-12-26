Amazing Animal Tale: Chili's story

HOUSTON - When Chili came to the Houston SPCA on the 24-hour rescue ambulance, she arrived with an injured hip and the veterinarians had to decide what type of surgery would be best for her.

After much consideration, they decided her leg injury was too complicated to repair and opted to amputate it instead.

Fortunately, pets respond amazingly well to life with three legs, and Chili is healing nicely.

