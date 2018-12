HOUSTON - The Houston SPCA helps thousands of animals each year.

Chandler was attacked by another dog and sustained a serious wound to his neck.

The veterinarians at the Houston SPCA were able to care for him and help him recover from his injuries.

He's now healthy, happy and ready to find a loving home.

For more information on pet adoptions, click here.

