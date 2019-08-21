Amazing Animal Tale: Babette

HOUSTON - When four-month-old Kanga came to the Houston SPCA, her owner’s health was declining and they could no longer care for the grey tabby.

The veterinary staff gave her a full examination, prepared her for adoption and she soon was place in an adoption suite to find a forever home.

When Lauren and her family spotted Kanga, now Babette, they quickly decided to call her their own.

Now, only two months later, Lauren said their sweet little kitten loves to spend time with their family, and are so happy to give Babette the second chance in life she deserves.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

