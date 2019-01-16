A mission to serve Houston's homeless community

HOUSTON - The mission behind this local non-profit is to provide essential and next-step services to restore hope and help end homelessness in Houston.

The Beacon serves 300 people each day by offering them access to hot meals, showers, laundry facilities and resources to help them break the barriers of homelessness.

Volunteers play a critical role in the day to day operations of this organization.

“We use 40-50 volunteers a day, five days a week and we’re open on the weekends, so there’s lots of opportunities to volunteer. We also utilize mentors in other programs and even pro bono attorneys in one of our programs,” said Becky Landes, CEO of The Beacon.

The Beacon will be providing volunteers to help with the Point-In-Time Homeless Count happening next week (January 22-24) in downtown Houston.

To volunteer, visit www.homelesshouston.org.

To learn more about The Beacon and how you can help them with their mission, visit www.beaconhomeless.org.

