HOUSTON - Visiting the dentist might not be at the top of your list for favorite activities. But if you're a kid, there's one local dentist who will take care of your pearly whites and ensure you'll have a whole lot of fun.

For more information call 832-225-6925 or check out GalacticSmiles.Com

Sponsored by: Galactic Smiles

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.