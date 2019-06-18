7 postpartum must-haves for Houston moms

HOUSTON - For new moms, bringing home a baby it's a happy moment, but it is also a time of recovery and adaptation.

To make this process a lot easier, there are some postpartum items that can help.

“The post-partum period is the first 12 weeks after you’ve had a baby, so it’s how to make this a more smooth and enjoyable experience for the whole family,” said Nina Spears, CEO and co-founder of Baby Chick, who stopped by our studio with the products she recommends to every new mom.

Nursing pajamas and robe

1. Lounge Chic Nursing Pajama and Robe from Belambumbum.

A must-have for lounging, breast feeding, or sleeping. Easy one handed clip drop down for nursing. Makes a great gift and is a hospital bag essential.





Recovery items after birth

2. Earth Mama Herbal Perineal Spray

With a clever upside down sprayer so it’s easier to reach hard to get places.

3. Earth Mama Organic Skin & Scar Balm

Used to help reduce the appearance of scars, surgical wounds and stretch marks. Organic, with no petroleum, parabens or artificial fragrance.





Bedside co-sleeper

4. babybay bassinet

Bedside sleeper, optimal for breast and formula feeding. Fits flush and secure to any bed height within 11 inches of top rail. For use up to approximately 6 months of age.

White noise machine

5. Hatch Baby Rest

Sleep device that you can control from your phone. Sound Machine, Night Light & Time-to-Rise, all-in-one.

Zip up onesies

6. Primary zip up onesie

Zip closure for a soft, cozy sleep for your infant.

Easy swaddle

7. SwaddleMe swaddles

To keep babies snug, safe, and comfy every night. The adjustable infant wrap has secure hook and loop closures for easy, safe swaddling.

To see Spears's complete interview, watch the video above.

