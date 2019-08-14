7 indoor places in Houston to take the kids and escape the heat

HOUSTON - If you want to escape the hot temperatures before the kids head back to school, there are great options around town perfect to beat the heat.

Amanda Sorena, contributor at Mommy Nearest, stopped by the Houston Life studio with seven option to keep the kids cool and entertained.

"Mommy Nearest is a free app for Android or iPhone and it has reviews from real parents and then we also have great content like ‘thing to do to beat the heat,’” said Sorena, who shared great insight about each of these indoor places.

1. Urban Air Adventure Park

Locations: Sugar Land, Humble, Houston, Pasadena, Spring.

It’s a part trampoline park, part rock climbing, and part play structure with a little American Ninja Warrior thrown in.

“One of the things I love about it, it has a parent pass for $6, because I personally get bored sitting there watching the kids having all this fun running around, so if they are going to zipline, I’m going to zipline. And there’s coupons online so be sure to check before you go,” said Sorena.

2. Inspire Rock Indoor Climbing

Locations: Houston, Cypress and Spring.

Rock-climbing gym where beginner climbers can learn while having fun.

“There’s a whole kid cave where there’s four auto-belays so you don’t have to be worried and nervous. You get them all-hooked up with all the gear, but then the auto-belays, as soon as they go as high as they want to go, they jump off and it’s all safe and taken care of for them,” said Sorena about the space where kids can climb up as high as 25 feet.

3. InFocus at Houston Museum of Natural Science

Address: 5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Houston Museum of Natural Science’s very own take on the “Instagrammable exhibit” trend, but, with a science-y twist.

"At inFocus, there are four art rooms, perfect to have fun and take pictures, each with a different theme, including outer space, ancient Egypt, underwater ocean-shark set-up and a huge dino-pit full of stuffed animals. If you are a member it’s $4 to go,” said Sorena.

4. Main Event Entertainment

Locations: Katy, Humble, Stafford and Webster.

Great for those looking for something indoors that doesn’t involve climbing or bouncing. Plus, there's food and a bar.

“They have classics like bowling, video games, laser tag, billiards and a gravity ropes adventure course, under one roof. It's super popular for birthday parties, but you can go any day of the week and just get a fun pass,” said Sorena.

5. Majestkids Playland

Address: 14031 Southwest Fwy Suite 620 Sugar Land, TX, 77478

Perfect for the little ones.

“There’s story time every morning at 10:30 a.m., music and dance every Tuesday, and Parents’ Night Out on the last Friday of every month. There’s also an obstacle course, an interactive rock wall and a virtual reality room,” said Sorena.

6. Frolic’s Castle

Address: Memorial City Mall, 303 Memorial City Way, Houston, TX 77024

The largest shopping mall play area for little ones around town. And it’s free.

“It’s all fairy-themed. There’s a big castle to climb on, though be advised it’s only for the 32 inches and under. There’s a security guard there and everybody takes off their shoes.

7. Nature Discovery Center

Address: 7112 Newcastle St, Bellaire, TX 77401

It's an outdoorsy destination, but it offers some free indoor play and a rotating cast of live animal friends.

“If you go inside the house there’s these Discovery Rooms and they have animals in them. There’s snakes or lizards, sometimes spiders. They change out the themed exhibits and there’s people there to talk to you about different nature facts to learn something,” Sorena said.

