6 great apps you didn't know existed

HOUSTON - There are so many apps to choose from, but which ones are worth downloading? Liz Weiman, founder of the educational platform i-Workshop Academy, stopped by our studio with her top picks for 2019, including a free fitness app that gives you rewards based on the workout activity recorded on your phone.

“Now, when you are working out, every time you take a step, it adds points and, after a certain amount of time, you can get free Amazon cards, you can get Fitbits, depending on how many steps you have,” said Weiman, who is author of the book "100+ iPhone/iPad Tricks You Can Do Right Now!."

When it comes to food and restaurants, Weiman mentioned two apps. One, called NoWait, allows you to virtually wait in line for your favorite restaurants and the other, called Cheefsfeed, recommends restaurants and dishes by nationally acclaimed top chefs.

“It’s actually been called the anti-Yelp because it's local chefs find chefs who are discerning and they will tell you, ‘Hey, there’s a hole in a wall, but there are two great dishes that you should not miss there.' They cover many different restaurants and you are getting the top people from Houston or wherever you are,” said Weiman.

