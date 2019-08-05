6 DIY gifts that every teacher will love

HOUSTON - Summer is winding down, and the first day of school will be here soon. If you want to make your child's teacher feel appreciated, you don't need crafting skills or a big budget.

Mom and graphic designer, Avery Smith shares six easy ideas.

1. BACK-TO-SCHOOL EMERGENCY KIT

This gift works for every grade level, and can be made as big or as small as you would like. The items range from emergency snacks to extra school supplies.

2. HAVE A BRIGHT YEAR

Find as many bright note pads and highlighters as you would like, group them together and wrap with a bow.

3. TEACHERS TAKE THE CAKE

The base of each layer is a storage crate that's zip tied together for stability. If you want to add additional items to the "cake," you can store them inside the upside-down crate. Add different school supplies to the exterior and use double sided tape or glue dots to hold in place until you are ready to secure with a ribbon.

4. THANK YOU FOR HELPING OUR KIDS GROW

Buy a cute potted plant and add the tag. Succulents are a great option because they come in small sizes and are fairly inexpensive.

5. LATTE FUN

Add a gift card or instant coffee to a mug or travel tumbler, and you're all set!

6. NEEDLES TO SAY YOU'RE FAN-CACTUS

This is an easy, thoughtful & inexpensive gift option. The cactus eraser can be found online, and all you need to do is add the tag.

If you'd like to try these projects at home, Avery has made it even easier for you. Click here for the link to download the printables included in these DIY ideas.

