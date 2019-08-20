6 breastfeeding products that will make nursing easier for you and your baby

HOUSTON - Experts agree that breastfeeding is great for your baby, but that doesn't mean it's always easy.

That’s why Nina Spears, CEO of Baby Chick, a digital information resource for moms, stopped by the Houston Life studio with six products to help make the process easier.

It’s important to underscore the fact that if you’re having trouble breastfeeding, you’re not alone.

“So many women need to know that is something that you have to learn. Your baby has to learn it. You have to learn it. And even if you’ve had another baby, your new baby it’s still learning this. So, even a second-time, third-time mom, it’s a struggle but there are products than can help you,” said Spears, who is also a post-partum doula and an educator for childbirth and newborn care classes in the Houston area.

LARKEN X NURSING AND HANDS-FREE PUMPING BRA

This hands-free pumping bra provides relaxed support made without any irritating elastic, snaps or zippers so you can easily pump in comfort.

“I absolutely love it because when you’re nursing, it's super soft and comfortable. Moisture-wicking. There’s no zippers, there’s no clips or clasps. There’s no tags, no irritation. It can be worn day or night and you don’t have to change into another bra. If you want to pump or nurse, just pull up or pull down to nurse with baby,” Spears said.

Price: $48.00.

EARTH MAMA ORGANIC NIPPLE BUTTER





It moisturizes dry skin and brings your nipples back to their happy place.

“It’s great for healing those sensitive areas. And you can use it on you lips, elbows, anything that’s gotten dry, irritated skin. Also, I really love that you can put it in your pump and make it easier for pumping, too. These are the first one that are Non-GMO Project Verified; that means you don’t have to wash before you put baby on. It’s safe for them to nurse,” Spears said.

Price: $12.99

RACHEL’S REMEDY NURSING PADS

Protects your clothing and prevents infection. Reusable and washable pads.

“I love these because one, on the back end it has a protective barrier so nothing will go through your clothing, but these are made with super absorbent organic cotton Sherpa. And what’s special these is that it has silver ions that prevents bacterial growth so you’re not going to get thrush and the baby (won't) get thrush.

Price: $19.99

RACHEL’S REMEDY BREAST RELIEF PACKS

Fit right in your bra for hands-free relief while clothes stay dry. It also prevents and relieve mastitis.

“Mamas are going to experience engorgement, clogged ducts, mastitis. These relief packs are fantastic because inside it has this flaxseed and you can pop this in the microwave for twenty seconds or you can put it in the freezer if you want cold relief … Then place it in your bra and then you can be on-the-go taking care of baby, but also taking care of mama,” Spears said.

Price: $7.99

BOPPY LUXE FEEDING AND INFANT SUPPORT PILLOW

Designed for your baby's supervised, awake time, this pillow gives your arm a break and is machine washable.

“This is for everyone in the family. It helps with your back support. It helps bring baby closer to you and puts them in a better more ergonomic position for more comfortable feedings,” Spears said.

Price: $50.00

HAAKAA SILICONE BREAST PUMP

This breast pump it’s easy to use. No small parts. No assembly required and it’s cord-free.

“With this easy on the go pump, you don’t have to plug anything in. It’s 100% food grade silicone. If you’re driving to work, you’ll probably get three or five ounces just to work. It’s fantastic and dishwasher safe. And then suction, so you’re not going to drop anything,” she said.

Price: $20.99

To see Spears' complete interview, watch the video above.

