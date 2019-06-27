5 ways to pamper your furry friends at Houston's new pet resort

HOUSTON - If leaving your pets during the day or when you are away on a trip is heartbreaking for you, there’s a new pet resort that’s all about caring for your canine or feline member of the family so you can have peace of mind.

It’s PetSuites Sienna/Missouri City, and Houston Life correspondent Lauren Kelly got a chance to see the place before its grand opening event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This beautiful facility offers five great ways to pamper your four-legged companion.

1. LUXURY BOARDING:

“We have all kind of accommodations for overnight boarding, including our townhomes, which includes television sets, a raised bed and lots of fun stuff,” said Trisha Lares, resort manager at PetSuites Sienna /Missouri City.

2. DOGGIE DAY CARE:

“For the dogs, we have three outdoor play yards, along with two indoor play yards for when it gets too warm. They can continue their playtime,” said Lares about this perfect way to give your pup a vacation for the day.

“They will get eight-plus hours of playtime as long as they're social pups. You can come and drop off your pet as early as 6:30 in the morning and pick him up as late as 8 p.m. at night, and we’ll give him the best time,” said Lares.

3. FUN TIMES BY THE POOL:

“Dogs get to hang out in a really cool play yard, which includes our built-in, bone-shaped pool. Our staff is also pet CPR-certified and we only have the best for them,” said Lares.

4. PET SPA:

“We have our pet spa, so you can bring your dog for a luxury bath or groom,” said Lares about this great service, where they can get haircuts or even pedicures.

5. CAT ROOM:

“We offer day care and boarding for our cat guests as well, and we have a special cat room at the front of our resort with plenty of windows for cats who like to sunbathe. We have a perfect spot for them,” said Lares.

PetSuites Sienna /Missouri City is now booking reservations and has a special offer.

Now through July 31, all new customers get 25% off their first visit.

To book a reservation to PetSuites Sienna /Missouri City, you can call 346-245-5531 or log onto its website, petsuitesofamerica.com.

