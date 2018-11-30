5 Ugly Christmas sweaters ideas

HOUSTON - Nothing screams holiday season like a good old ugly Christmas sweater. Whether you want to be festive or are attending an upcoming party, Faith Cisneros, from Labels Vintage, has suggestions for just the right sweater for you.

Cisneros stopped by our studio with a selection of sweaters for every age group, with a touch of nostalgia and funk.

“There are option for the cool dad to take the kids to the party, the teenager and mom,” said Cisneros.

The vintage-style sweaters are affordable, all under $25. And since you are going to a party, Cisneros styled the sweaters with skirts, pants and overalls to make it a great outfit or even an everyday outfit.

But if you want to be the winner of the ugly Christmas party, according to Cisneros, “you have to go all out, with the ugliest sweater you could find, a vest and a Santa hat."

