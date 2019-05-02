5 things you should NEVER do during an internship

HOUSTON - Summer is almost here, and for college students that means internships!

In the age of social media, how can you make sure your child makes the right impression?

Associate Vice President of the University of Houston System and Author, Lisa Shumate, shares five things to "Always" and "Never" do during an internship.

ALWAYS

Follow-up introductions with a prompt response and your resume

Dress for the job you want, not the internship

Keep information shared in interview confidential

Build trust by following through on all tasks and communicating progress

Go above and beyond by connecting with co-workers and volunteering for company events

NEVER

Assume the company must have interns, there are no entitled spots

View the internship as a short term assignment, this may lead to a long term opportunity

Study or do school work on the job unless your supervisor has encouraged it.

Post information about the company on your social accounts unless you have permission

Gossip or get involved in office politics

