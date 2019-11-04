5 Things you didn't know about Dee Brown

HOUSTON - Dee Brown is no stranger to Houston Life. You've seen her previously on the show as a reporter and producer. Now, she's living her best life as a freelance reporter and creator of "Morning Cup of Style," where she keeps her audience updated on the latest trends to spice up your home, wardrobe and beauty routine.
We got a chance to sit with the lifestyle guru and find out a bit more about her fabulous life.
Here are five things you didn't know about Dee:
1.) She made her TV debut on "Good Morning America" at the age of 12.
2) She ran track for 13 years. She is currently training to run a marathon later this year.
3) She is originally from Tennessee.
4) She is an ambassador for "Oprah Magazine."
This totally made my day ❤️. Seeing my face in @oprahmagazine is a reminder to self about so many things. One — you can do it! #Grateful I remember being a toddler watching the #OprahShow with my mom. As time passed, I desired to create a platform to impact lives — even if it meant just changing one for the good. Two journalism degrees, a husband, two kids, and three states later — I'm doing just that. Being part of the #OMagInsiders group has been a real treat. The program has allowed me to witness a dynamic group of talented people that truly want to make a change while genuinely and lovingly supporting one another. The positivity from this group is endless. They exist to live, give, and be their best while on this earth. #NoHiddenAgenda #GoodIntentions To add, it has been a great opportunity to work on some pretty cool projects/collaborations. The staff is just as awesome and so intentional about getting us involved with some amazing stuff! I'm not 100% sure what's next for the Dee Brown brand. However, moments like this are a friendly reminder that I'm doing something right and that I'm on the right track. Grab your #July copy on stands starting TODAY. This is the perfect way to kick off my birthday month early ❤️ . . . . #OMagInsiders #Love #Light #Happiness #Tuesday #HappyTuesday #Purpose #Passion #Oprah #NewSeasons #Goals #Instagood #MomLife #BuildingALegacy #Faith #RockMom #Ambassador #Milestone
5) Brown and her husband cannot make each other laugh! (They've been married for 10 years.)
Dee's Favorite Things:
- Favorite season - Fall
- Favorite shows to binge watch – Real Housewives
- Favorite style Piece - Duster
- Favorite book – "Becoming" by Michelle Obama
- Favorite coffee order – Grande Chai Tea Latte with almond milk
