Houston Life

5 Things you didn't know about Dee Brown

Have you had your "Morning Cup of Style" yet?

HOUSTON - Dee Brown is no stranger to Houston Life. You've seen her previously on the show as a reporter and producer. Now, she's living her best life as a freelance reporter and creator of "Morning Cup of Style," where she keeps her audience updated on the latest trends to spice up your home, wardrobe and beauty routine.

More Houston Life Headlines

We got a chance to sit with the lifestyle guru and find out a bit more about her fabulous life.

Here are five things you didn't know about Dee:

1.) She made her TV debut on  "Good Morning America" at the age of 12.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dee Brown (@morningcupofstyle) on

2) She ran track for 13 years. She is currently training to run a marathon later this year.

3) She is originally from Tennessee.

4) She is an ambassador for "Oprah Magazine."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This totally made my day ❤️. Seeing my face in @oprahmagazine is a reminder to self about so many things. One — you can do it! #Grateful I remember being a toddler watching the #OprahShow with my mom. As time passed, I desired to create a platform to impact lives — even if it meant just changing one for the good. Two journalism degrees, a husband, two kids, and three states later — I'm doing just that. Being part of the #OMagInsiders group has been a real treat. The program has allowed me to witness a dynamic group of talented people that truly want to make a change while genuinely and lovingly supporting one another. The positivity from this group is endless. They exist to live, give, and be their best while on this earth. #NoHiddenAgenda #GoodIntentions To add, it has been a great opportunity to work on some pretty cool projects/collaborations. The staff is just as awesome and so intentional about getting us involved with some amazing stuff! I'm not 100% sure what's next for the Dee Brown brand. However, moments like this are a friendly reminder that I'm doing something right and that I'm on the right track. Grab your #July copy on stands starting TODAY. This is the perfect way to kick off my birthday month early ❤️ . . . . #OMagInsiders #Love #Light #Happiness #Tuesday #HappyTuesday #Purpose #Passion #Oprah #NewSeasons #Goals #Instagood #MomLife #BuildingALegacy #Faith #RockMom #Ambassador #Milestone

A post shared by Dee Brown (@morningcupofstyle) on

5) Brown and her husband cannot make each other laugh! (They've been married for 10 years.)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dee Brown (@morningcupofstyle) on

Dee's Favorite Things:

  • Favorite season - Fall
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dee Brown (@morningcupofstyle) on

  • Favorite shows to binge watch – Real Housewives
  • Favorite style Piece - Duster

  • Favorite book – "Becoming" by Michelle Obama
  • Favorite coffee order – Grande Chai Tea Latte with almond milk

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.