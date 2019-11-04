5 Things you didn't know about Dee Brown

HOUSTON - Dee Brown is no stranger to Houston Life. You've seen her previously on the show as a reporter and producer. Now, she's living her best life as a freelance reporter and creator of "Morning Cup of Style," where she keeps her audience updated on the latest trends to spice up your home, wardrobe and beauty routine.

We got a chance to sit with the lifestyle guru and find out a bit more about her fabulous life.

Here are five things you didn't know about Dee:

1.) She made her TV debut on "Good Morning America" at the age of 12.

2) She ran track for 13 years. She is currently training to run a marathon later this year.

3) She is originally from Tennessee.

4) She is an ambassador for "Oprah Magazine."

5) Brown and her husband cannot make each other laugh! (They've been married for 10 years.)

Dee's Favorite Things:

Favorite season - Fall

Favorite shows to binge watch – Real Housewives

Favorite style Piece - Duster

Favorite book – "Becoming" by Michelle Obama

Favorite coffee order – Grande Chai Tea Latte with almond milk

