5 questions with American Ninja Warrior and native Houstonian Nate Burkhalter

HOUSTON - American Ninja Warrior National Finals featured a Houston area athlete who works in oil and gas by day but is a competitive athlete by night.

Fans might know Nate Burkhalter as "No Limits Nate" and he stopped by the Houston Life studio with more details on his incredible ninja warrior run and the obstacles he faced before getting a spot on this season's National finals, including braking his ankle two days before competing in Las Vegas during Season 8.

"It was hard breaking. I applied two years before that and got rejected. (…) The third year, I finally got accepted. Got on, did well, made it to the Regionals, made it to the National Finals, I was excited and then, I fractured my ankle, grade three sprains on my ankle," said Burkhalter, who had another chance this season, got through and beat the National Finals stage one round.

Next for the local ninja is taking the Stage Two of the National Finals.

If you want to get to know more of Burkhalter's, check out the answers below to the five questions he answered for our viewers.

Q: What has been your favorite country to travel to?

A: Norway for the win! The breathtaking mountains that tower high over the ocean is a sight like no other! Also, there are times I believe that I'm Thor, and my trips to Norway are simply a journey back home. 😁😅

Q: What is your go-to exercise?

A: Sprints and pull-ups.

Q: Who is your celebrity crush?

A: Chris Hemsworth (because Thor), and Tim Tebow (his faith & perseverance inspire me).

Q: If you were in a band, what kind of music would you play?

A: I'd be in a NeedToBreathe/ Kings of Leon style band. Until then, I help lead worship at my church (via guitar and singing).

Q: What are your pre-game rituals?

A: 1) Walk through plan and visualize my way through the course. 2) Listen to Elevation Worship while performing warm up routine. 3) Play LeCrae or Andy Mineo and get HYPED UP. 4) Calm back down, spend time in prayer and remember that what I do here is bigger than me. 5) Step up on stage and try to DomiNate the course.

You can see Burkhalter competing on American Ninja Warrior, Mondays at 7 p.m. on KPRC Channel 2.

