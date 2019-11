Looking for a fun spot to bring the family during the holidays? Head on down to Galveston Island to experience the holidays at Moody Gardens with Ice Land, Festival of Lights, Outdoor Ice Skating, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D and Cirque Joyeux Dinner & Show. Plus, you can find discounts to attractions on their website, including pricing that starts as low as $8.95 and special packages for stays at Moody Gardens Hotel.

