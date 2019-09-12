5 family events around Houston this weekend that won't break the bank

HOUSTON - School is back in session, which means busy schedules, horrible traffic and less quality family time. Bring the whole clan together this weekend by bonding at one of these awesome family-friendly attractions happening around Houston. Bonus: with these events you won’t have to spend a bunch of money while you’re spending time together.

1. Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo 37th Annual BBQ Cook Off

Here are the details:

Get ready to loosen those belt buckles because it’s time for the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo 37th Annual BBQ Cook Off. The cookoff will host more than 200 cooking spots and a large variety of vendors. There will even be a Junior Chili Cookoff on Saturday for those wanting to spice things up. This is the biggest cooking event in Pasadena and supports the good cause of funding educational scholarships.

When: Thursday, September 12 – Saturday, September 14, 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Pasadena Convention Center and Municipal Fairgrounds, 7902 Fairmont Pkwy. Pasadena, TX 77505

Admission: $13

For more info click here.

2. México en el Corazón

Here are the details:

This free, family-friendly evening immerses event-goers into the artistic world of Mariachi music, ballet folklorico and other representations of Mexican heritage. Emceed by Univision 45 anchor Marlene Guzman, this showcase of traditional Mexican culture features more than 50 performers in a North American tour presented by NAIMA. Stop by The Grove before the event for Happy Hour from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. featuring $6 classic and pomegranate margaritas.

When: Friday, September 13, 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Anheuser-Busch Stage at Discovery Green 1500 McKinney St. Houston, TX 77010

Admission: FREE

For more info click here.

3. Chinese Moon Festival

Here are the details:

Join The Woodland’s Children’s Museum in celebrating the Chinese Moon Festival this weekend. The Moon Festival or Mid-Autumn Festival is a traditional celebration in China and other Asian countries that honors the moon and its symbolism of good harvest, harmony and family reunion. The museum will host moon cake art projects, Shadow Puppet Theatre’s rendition of “A Big Moon Cake for Little Star” and other performances.

When: Saturday, September 14, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: The Woodlands Children's Museum 4775 W. Panther Creek Dr #280, The Woodlands, TX 77381

Admission: $7; under 1 year old FREE

For more info click here.

4. 2019 Rosenberg Railroad Museum Fall Fun Fest

Here are the details:

The 2019 Rosenberg Railroad Museum Fall Fun Fest is full steam ahead. The event, themed “May the Steam Be With You,” is getting attention from galaxies far, far away with activities like rides on the Texas Flyer replica steam trackless train, actual steam trains on the garden railroad, model train displays, carnival games, fantastic food trucks, music and more. Star Wars themed costumes are encouraged.

When: Saturday, September 14, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Rosenberg Railroad Museum 1921 Avenue F Rosenberg, TX 77471

Admission: $8; under 2 years old FREE

For more info click here.

5. 2019 Houston AFRIFEST

Here are the details:

Afrifest is celebrating African music, fashion, food and entertainment in Houston on Sept. 14 at Houston Baptist University, located at 7502 Fondren Road. Africa represents many cultures that span the continent. Houstonians will be able to explore the diverse cultures of Senegal, Ethiopia, Egypt and South Africa at Afrifest. The event will feature live music and performances, fashion shows and more. There will also be a kid zone where children can participate in cultural activities.

When: Saturday, September 14, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Houston Baptist University 7502 Fondren Rd. Houston, TX 77074

Admission: $5; kids, students and seniors FREE

For more info click here.

Your family after this weekend:



20th Century Fox

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.