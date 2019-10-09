5 costumes to make your dog the star of Halloween

HOUSTON - Dressing up for Halloween is much fun, that many pet parents don't want to leave their dog out of the mix.

And if you are looking for ideas to make your pup stand out when the family is out trick-or-treating, Jason Fallin, with Topdog Halloween Madness, stopped by Houston Life with cute costumes for your four-legged friends.

The dog models are from Dachshund Rescue of Houston and are up for adoption.

These are the recommended costumes to dress up your dogs, according to Fallin.

Dog Costume: Bacon

Keep it simple with this classic costume for larger dog.

"This is the Sizzling style for K-9. Perfect for keto friendly minded tail wagers out there."

Available in sizes medium or large.

Dog Costume: Shark Fin

Perfect look for a shark doggie who doesn't like dressing up,

"Doggie Shark is for the family that's all about baby shark life."

Available in small

Dog Costume: Witch

Give your pup a bewitching style with this ensemble, recommended for a dog that enjoys wearing a costume.

"Ideal for not just your basic barking witch."

Available in small and medium

Dog Costume: Hot Dog

Popular outfit every Halloween, not just for Oscar Mayer enthusiasts, but for every dog parent who wants funny Instagram pictures of their fur baby.

"Perfect for a wiener dog."

Available in Large

Dog Costume: Orbit

This is a DIY costume is perfect to cheer the Astros after Postseason.

"It's beautiful. It's awesome. It looks like it might be a little intense to put together, but awesome thing to do for your Astros' friendly dog."

Dachshund Rescue of Houston is hosting its Annual Halloweiner event on Oct. 27 at Rover's Romphouse. Tickets are $20 for presale or $25 at the door.

For Fallin's complete interview watch the video above.

And for tips for a pet-friendly night of trick-or treat, watch the video below.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.