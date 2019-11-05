5 color-blocking looks you can try this fall

HOUSTON - We are back with another style trend. This time, it's called "color-blocking."
Courtney Zavala caught up with stylist Marzi Petris during an editorial shoot at Superb Studio, a natural light space located in Eado.
The style guru explained the latest fashion trend, and how one can piece together an outfit with two complementary colors.
"Color blocking is taking solid color pieces and putting them together to make an outfit," said Petris.
The editorial, shot by photographer Cody Bess, featured models in bright bold colors from head to toe.
"We have a lot of these solid colors playing together to create this look," said Petris.
5 color-blocking looks
FIRST LOOK
- Trend: Hot pink and orange
- Top: Neon pink jacket, orange Cammie underneath
- Bottom: Neon pink pantsuit
- Shoes: Pink and red heels
- Handbag: Patent warm orange Fendi bag
SECOND LOOK
- Trend: Purple and Green
- Top: Seafoam Green coat
- Bottom: Mustard colored slacks
- Shoes: Nude shoes with a pop of orange
- Accessory: Purple Bottega Veneta bag
THIRD LOOK
- Trend: Play with patterns
- Top: Mustard and pink patterned coat
- Bottoms: Solid mustard dress
- Shoes: Pink sneakers
- Accessory: Pastel blue Balenciaga bag
FOURTH LOOK
- Trend: Purple and Orange
- Top: Orange sweater, bright pink coat
- Bottom: Purple pleated skirt
- Shoes: Prada pink shoes
- Accessory: Pink Chanel sunglasses
FIFTH LOOK
- Trend: Bold Black and Red
- Top: White graphic tee
- Pants: Rachel Comey solid pants
- Shoes: Melanie pumps in two different colors
The secret to master the color block? Look at a color wheel.
"Complimentary colors are the colors that are opposite of each other on the color wheel, like blue and orange; yellow and purple; and green and red," said Petris. "That's kind of the cheat sheet."
For more stylish tips, you can follow Marzi on Instagram.
