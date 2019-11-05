5 color-blocking looks you can try this fall

HOUSTON - We are back with another style trend. This time, it's called "color-blocking."

Courtney Zavala caught up with stylist Marzi Petris during an editorial shoot at Superb Studio, a natural light space located in Eado.

The style guru explained the latest fashion trend, and how one can piece together an outfit with two complementary colors.

"Color blocking is taking solid color pieces and putting them together to make an outfit," said Petris.

The editorial, shot by photographer Cody Bess, featured models in bright bold colors from head to toe.

"We have a lot of these solid colors playing together to create this look," said Petris.

5 color-blocking looks

FIRST LOOK

Trend: Hot pink and orange

Top: Neon pink jacket, orange Cammie underneath

Bottom: Neon pink pantsuit

Shoes: Pink and red heels

Handbag: Patent warm orange Fendi bag

SECOND LOOK

Trend: Purple and Green

Top: Seafoam Green coat

Bottom: Mustard colored slacks

Shoes: Nude shoes with a pop of orange

Accessory: Purple Bottega Veneta bag

THIRD LOOK

Trend: Play with patterns

Top: Mustard and pink patterned coat

Bottoms: Solid mustard dress

Shoes: Pink sneakers

Accessory: Pastel blue Balenciaga bag

FOURTH LOOK

Trend: Purple and Orange

Top: Orange sweater, bright pink coat

Bottom: Purple pleated skirt

Shoes: Prada pink shoes

Accessory: Pink Chanel sunglasses

FIFTH LOOK

Trend: Bold Black and Red

Top: White graphic tee

Pants: Rachel Comey solid pants

Shoes: Melanie pumps in two different colors

The secret to master the color block? Look at a color wheel.

"Complimentary colors are the colors that are opposite of each other on the color wheel, like blue and orange; yellow and purple; and green and red," said Petris. "That's kind of the cheat sheet."

For more stylish tips, you can follow Marzi on Instagram.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.