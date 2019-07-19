5 attractions you can't miss this summer at Moody Gardens Galveston Island

HOUSTON - If you are looking for a family summer getaway, the best place for everybody to unwind and have fun is a just short drive away from Houston.

Moody Gardens has something for the entire family this season.

Alexis Shelly, public relations coordinator with Moody Gardens, stopped by our studio with a list of summer attractions that are worth taking a trip down to Galveston to see.

Floating the Lazy River

1. Palm Beach

“It has the lazy river, has a tower slide, has the wave pool, the splash pad for the little ones. Everybody is taken care of at Palm Beach, for sure. The beach, it is the only place at Galveston Island where you will find true white sand, so it’s very particular. We actually ship it in from Florida. It’s definitely something to check out,” said Shelly.

Swim over tunnel Aquarium with children inside Moody Gardens in Galveston Texas

2. Aquarium Pyramid

“You don’t realize you are learning, you are having so much fun, looking at all the cute animals. You go all the way from the Caribbean to the South Atlantic in that building. It’s really fun,” said Shelly.

Rainforest Pyramid

“It’s hot and humid in there. It feels like a rainforest, but we go through the rainforest of Asia, Africa and the Americas. You see all the free-flighted birds, the free-roaming monkeys. If you can spot the sloths, I promise they are in there, they like to hide,” said Shelly.

MG 3D Theater

“It really feels like you’re going on a world trip if you go and watch a movie in one of our 3D theaters, because it really engages your senses, you are transplanted. We have a movie all about Australia right now, we have 'Great White Shark', you go all over the world just by watching a movie,” said Shelly.

Ropes Course & Zip Line

“Experience life in this unique seaside challenge. Challenge your agility, balance and strength as you encounter the five-tier Sky Trail Ropes course, the tallest on the Gulf Coast,” is the description according to Moody Gardens.

Shelly also shared details on fun events happening this season, including Bands on the Sand, which offers live entertainment and fireworks Friday and Saturday nights, and Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival, happening from Friday, Aug. 30, through Sunday, Sept. 1.

Moody Gardens is offering, for a limited time only, $5 off of a day pass purchase.

To plan a visit to Moody Gardens or to buy tickets online, visit its website, moodygardens.org, or call 409-744-4673.

To watch Shelly's complete interview, watch the video above.

