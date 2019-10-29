4 reasons why Needville ISD is this week's Cool School

NEEDVILLE, Texas - The students and faculty at Needville ISD are inspiring us all this week!

Here's why:

1. "Mad Scientist" and teacher Regina House

Regina House teaches second grade at Needville Elementary. She's known as their "Mad Scientist," teaching kids about chemical reactions during their Super Outrageous Science Day.

2. Student run recycling program

Eighth grade social studies students have started a recycling program at Needville Junior High. They were inspired by 15-year-old Swedish environmental activist, Greta Thunberg.

3. Giving back in a big way

FFA students at Needville High School raised funds to build 225 Build-A-Bears for Cook's Children's Hospital in Fort Worth.

4. Supporting local veterans

Hundreds of residents are expected to attend an event hosted by four Needville campuses this Veterans Day.

For more information on Go Public Gulf Coast, visit their website GoPublicGulfCoast.com.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.