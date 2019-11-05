3 ways Barbers Hill ISD is setting students up for success

MONT BELVIEU, Texas - Barbers Hill ISD is working hard to make sure their students graduate ready to jump start their careers by building strong relationships with local industries.

Here are 3 ways where their partnerships are making a difference in education:

1. Health & Science

Area hospitals provide students with hands-on experiences in the medical field.

2. Process Technology

Local petrochemical plants allow students to train in a real-life facility and experience real-life situations. They offer mentorship and feedback on projects.

3. Welding & Woodworking

Barbers Hill High School's newly renovated shop facilities provide a great workplace for a growing welding and woodworking program. These provide students with opportunities to earn certificates before graduating from high school.

These relationships are just one reason why Barbers Hill High School representatives say they've been named a U.S. News and World Reports Best High School for 3 years in a row.

It's also the reason they're this week's Cool School Spotlight, brought to you by Go Public Gulf Coast.

For more information on all of our Houston-area public schools and why they're so cool, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.