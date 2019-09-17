Here are 3 reasons why Lamar CISD is a standout public school district

HOUSTON - Lamar Consolidated ISD is this week's feature, and there are many reasons why. From state championships to innovative hands-on learning opportunities, Lamar CISD truly demonstrates their motto "A proud tradition, a bright future."

1. Count 'em: four National Blue Ribbon Schools

The National Blue Ribbon School Program acknowledges commendable schools throughout the country every year. In recent years, Lamar CISD has been home to four National Blue Ribbon Schools. A contributing factor? Small enrollments at their high schools, which allow students to better develop their leadership skills.

2. We are state champions, my friends

Lamar CISD has State Athletic Champions in everything from football, basketball, wrestling, water polo and track. Still not impressed? They also have Rodeo Art Grand Champions and a state championship in debate too, if you want to argue.

3. Look ma, hands-on learning

Students enjoy numerous hands-on learning opportunities including an automotive technology center, an aquaponics lab and a technology called zSpace that uses virtual reality to create interactive, life-like experiences for students.

