Run for a good ‘Claus’ and support B.I.G. Love’s mission in easing childhood cancer 🎅 🏃

B.I.G Love Cancer Care’s core mission is to help children with cancer and impacted families with basic physical, emotional, and financial needs through many programs like the Annual Santa Dash.

The Santa Dash was B.I.G. Love’s first-ever fundraiser, and it has grown to be the biggest, raising between $150,000 to $175,000 with over 1,000 volunteers. Since 2008, B.I.G. Love has held their annual Santa Dash to raise money for their annual Holiday Shoppe, where over 80 oncology and hematology families will come “shop” for holiday gifts for each child in their family at no cost, and other B.I.G. Love programs for 2024.

So, how can you get involved at the Santa Dash?

You can create or sign up for a team honoring or in memory of a cancer child.

The deadline to register online is Saturday, but if you missed it, no worries. You can also register in person, on-site at 7:30 am.

Join the fun in your best holiday attire this Sunday, December 3rd, at Pearland Town Center (11200 Broadway Street).

Can’t make it to Pearland? Join them virtually!

