Easy Thanksgiving buttermilk thyme potato recipe with Travis Cooks

HOUSTON – Chef Travis Cooks is a local private chef who has cooked for professional elites, athletes, and everyday families for any occasion, including Thanksgiving.

With Thanksgiving a little over two weeks away, Chef Travis is helping Houstonians get started on the holiday feast with a delicious side dish involving buttermilk and potatoes you can make at home. Please scroll down for his Buttermilk Thyme Mashed Potato recipe that will have you gobbling up every last bite.

However, if you’re looking to keep the kitchen mess to a minimum, Chef Travis is accepting orders to prepare a whole Thanksgiving meal for you and your family. He’s accepting orders through his Instagram account until November 16th, and if you order before November 11th, Houston Life viewers will receive 10% off with the promo code #bookwithtraviscooks.

Click here to connect with Travis on Instagram.

You can also watch Chef Travis’s full interview in the video above.

BUTTERMILK THYME MASH POTATOES DEMO

- 3 lb Yukon Gold Potatoes; peeled, cubed

- 1 cup buttermilk

- ½ cup milk

- 1 stick of butter (optional)

- Package of fresh thyme

- ½ tbsp dried thyme

- ¼ tsp ground black pepper

- kosher salt

- onion and garlic powder

1. Peel and Cube Potatoes

2. Bring the buttermilk, milk, and butter to room temperature before using.

3. Place in a large pot, cover with cold water; add the salt,

4. Bring the potatoes to a boil and cook until fork-tender for 15 - 25 minutes, depending on how large the potatoes are cut.

5. Drain the water.

6. Pass the potatoes through a ricer to mash by hand. It is not recommended to use an electric mixer.

7. Once mashed/riced, incorporate the buttermilk, milk, thyme, salt and pepper.

8. Serve immediately and enjoy.