Houston Life

Houston AfriFest celebrates its 10th anniversary

Get immersed in all things African from food to art and music

Sabiha Mahmood

HOUSTON – This Saturday, immerse yourself in African culture, food, art, fashion, and music. And all without leaving the city.

AfriFest, presented by the Nigerian-American Multicultural Council, celebrates its tenth anniversary by sharing its unique and diverse culture with the people of Houston. Some represented countries include Uganda, South Africa, Rwanda, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Eritrea, Senegal, and Congo.

Every year, the festival gets bigger and bigger. This year, they’re featuring Kenyan cuisine, the Afro-Caribbean diaspora from Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and partnering with the Houston Caribbean Professionals.

Learn more about the event in the video above, which includes a traditional Maasai dance from the dance group Culturally Yours Int’l.

THE WHEN AND WHERE

Houston AfriFest

Saturday, Nov. 4th

11 am – 7 pm

Houston Christian University

7502 Fondren Rd.

$5 Presale tickets, $10 at the door

FREE for kids 12 and under, students, seniors, and veterans

Click this sentence for tickets and event information

