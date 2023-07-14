‘The Pirates of Penzance’ returns to the stage at the Hobby Center

The Pirates of Penzance is one of the most beloved comic operas and is back on a local stage after 8 years. We’re giving you a sneak peek including a live performance in our studio.

HOUSTON – It’s one of the most beloved works of musical theater in the world and this month it will be back on a local stage after 8 years thanks to the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston.

We’re giving you a sneak peek of ‘The Pirates of Penzance,’ Gilbert and Sullivan’s family-friendly comedic operetta about Frederic and Mabel, two young people who fall instantly in love, all while Frederic is taking on an apprenticeship with a band of kindhearted pirates.

Audiences may also remember the story from the 1983 motion picture starring Kevin Kline as the Pirate King and legendary singer Linda Ronstadt as Mabel.

Eiki Isomura, music director for ‘The Pirates of Penzance,’ and Dennis Arrowsmith, a Houston-based actor, and singer who plays the role of Major-General Stanley in ‘The Pirates of Penzance,’ joined us for details about this show.

They revealed what touches will be added to the production to modernize it.

Arrowsmith also performed the classic song “I am the very Model of a Modern Major General.”

Check out the interview and performance in the video above.

You can catch ‘The Pirates of Penzance,’ presented by Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston at the Hobby Center’s Zilkha Hall the last two weekends of July. Saturday, July 22 at 7 pm, Sunday, July 23 at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 30 at 2:30 p.m.

For tickets and more information, click here.