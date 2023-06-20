3 different ways to make s’mores indoors and outdoors 🔥🍫🍪

Joy the Baker shares three recipes to help you make Smores in a fun and unexpected way!

CAMP JOY: HER LATEST MAGAZINE

- all about cooking while camping, ways you can prep at home to make sure you’re eating well outdoors, and more!

- She’s encouraging friends and families to get outside this summer and create lasting memories with simple equipment and ingredients!

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE S’MORES

In a medium bowl, toss together sliced strawberries, sugar, salt and that hint of black pepper. Toss to combine and allow to rest and macerate for at least 20 minutes, up to overnight.

At camp, gently spear pound cake horizontally onto a metal skewer (if you’d like to toast it over the fire). On a separate skewer, toast marshmallows to your heart’s content.

PEACH AND WHITE CHOCOLATE S’MORES

Thread a piece of peach and a marshmallow onto a roasting stick or metal skewer. Lightly sprinkle peach with salt and smoky paprika. Toast, peach first, until sizzling and softened. Toast the marshmallow to desired golden or burnt.

Place a piece of white chocolate on top of a graham cracker. Layer on roasted peach and toasted marshmallow. Top with another graham cracker. Smash and enjoy!

BANANA BREAD S’MORES

At camp, cut banana bread into 2-inch-thick slices and cut each slice into quarters. Think: big cubes of banana bread. At camp, once the fire is going, place a jumbo marshmallow on a metal skewer followed by a cube of banana bread and another marshmallow. Using a glove, toast to your heart’s content over the fire and enjoy warm.

HER UPCOMING CLASS

-People can sign up to cook three Camp Joy recipes right alongside her! They’ll receive a full list of ingredients to purchase in advance of the class once they register

EVENT DETAILS

CAMP COOKING WITH JOY THE BAKER

ONLINE CLASS

Tuesday, June 27

6pm - 7:30pm

Price: $10 class

$32 class and magazine