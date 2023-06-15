WATCH HOUSTON LIFE IN THE PLAYER BELOW STARTING AT 1PM
HOUSTON – Summer gives many folks extra time to relax and unwind with the company of a great book, but finding the perfect read can be a challenge with so many options out there!
Today at 1pm on Houston Life, we are joined by Cindy Burnett, a local book influencer and host of the, “Thoughts from a Page Podcast” who is sharing her top 5 book picks for summer.
- Perfect for the Thrill Seeker: Drowning by T.J. Newman
- Perfect for the lover of Happy Ever Afters: Charm City Rocks by Matthew Norman
- Perfect for Sitting at the Beach: Same Time Next Summer by Annabel Monaghan
- Perfect for those who love curling up with a good book: Lucky Girl by Irene Muchemi-Ndiritu
- Perfect for Father’s Day and those who like political intrigue: Inside Threat by Matthew Quirk