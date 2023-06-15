96º

WEATHER ALERT

Houston Life

Top 5 book picks for summer 🌞📚

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Houston, Houston Life, Summer Reads
5 books to read this summer (no copyright)

WATCH HOUSTON LIFE IN THE PLAYER BELOW STARTING AT 1PM

HOUSTON – Summer gives many folks extra time to relax and unwind with the company of a great book, but finding the perfect read can be a challenge with so many options out there!

Today at 1pm on Houston Life, we are joined by Cindy Burnett, a local book influencer and host of the, “Thoughts from a Page Podcast” who is sharing her top 5 book picks for summer.

  1. Perfect for the Thrill Seeker: Drowning by T.J. Newman
  2. Perfect for the lover of Happy Ever Afters: Charm City Rocks by Matthew Norman
  3. Perfect for Sitting at the Beach: Same Time Next Summer by Annabel Monaghan
  4. Perfect for those who love curling up with a good book: Lucky Girl by Irene Muchemi-Ndiritu
  5. Perfect for Father’s Day and those who like political intrigue: Inside Threat by Matthew Quirk

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

email