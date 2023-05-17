82º

🐈🍼It’s Kitten Season!

Shelters Need Your Help Fostering Their “Bottle Babies”

Melanie Camp, Reporter

Debbie Strauss, Special Projects Producer

Best Friends Houston is hosting a Kitten Bottle Baby Class 101 at Sugar Land Animal Services on Saturday, May 20 (LORI FUSARO, Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – It is ‘Kitten Season’, that time of year when un-spayed female cats have most of their kittens. Fosters for bottle-baby kittens are absolutely essential when it comes to helping keep these little ones stay alive and get ready to find their fur-ever homes.

‘Best Friends Houston’ is joining the crew on Houston Life to give you some tips on how to bottle feed baby kittens.

This Saturday, May 20 ‘Best Friends’ is hosting a Kitten Bottle Baby 101 class in Sugar Land. If you would like to help and be a kitten ‘bottle baby foster’, join the class at Sugar Land Animal Services. 101 Gillingham Lane in Sugar Land. Classes kick off at 10 a.m.

