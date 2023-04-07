Country Music star John Berry talks his career and performance tonight!

John Berry has had 20 singles on the Country Radio Chart, and we're catching up with the music star, ahead of his concert tonight in the Woodlands. He's well known for his chart topping song, 'Your Love Amazes Me.'

THE WOODLANDS – John Berry has had 20 singles on the Country radio charts, including his popular single, ‘Your Love Amazes Me.’ Today he sat down with Derrick Shore and Melanie Camp to discuss his upcoming performance and he sings live!

He chatted with us about his career in music with both the highs and the lows, and the anniversary of his first debut album!

He’s hitting the stage tonight at starting at 6:30pm at Dosey Doe Big Barn in The Woodlands.

Tickets start at $88 with Dinner included. To purchase, click here.