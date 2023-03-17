Supporting youth entrepreneurs at the Katy Home and Garden Show

HOUSTON – It is the 17th annual Katy Home and Garden Show, and this year they have a new feature – The Youth Entrepreneur Market. Featuring over 20 Katy-area students, ages 6-17, these kids have their own small business models demonstrating their understanding of implementation, product cost, packaging, budgeting, and ROI.

On today’s show, two of the kid entrepreneurs showcased a little preview of their merchandise.

15-year-old Bea Rudin is the Founder of Slime Ship by Bea, and

11-year-old Emma Perez is the owner of Emma’s creation.

Support them and other youth entrepreneurs at the Katy Home and Garden Show happening -

Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Katy ISD Ag Center, 801 Katy Hockley Cut Off Rd.

Tickets are $9 at the door.

Parking is FREE.

For more information, visit their website

