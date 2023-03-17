Supporting youth entrepreneurs at the Katy Home and Garden Show

HOUSTON – It is the 17th annual Katy Home and Garden Show, and this year they have a new feature – The Youth Entrepreneur Market. Featuring over 20 Katy-area students, ages 6-17, these kids have their own small business models demonstrating their understanding of implementation, product cost, packaging, budgeting, and ROI.
On today’s show, two of the kid entrepreneurs showcased a little preview of their merchandise.
15-year-old Bea Rudin is the Founder of Slime Ship by Bea, and
11-year-old Emma Perez is the owner of Emma’s creation.
Support them and other youth entrepreneurs at the Katy Home and Garden Show happening -
- Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, March 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Katy ISD Ag Center, 801 Katy Hockley Cut Off Rd.
- Tickets are $9 at the door.
- Parking is FREE.
