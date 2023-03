The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – On a budget? Go inside Goodwill Houston with Mel Camp for an outfit perfect for the rodeo.

From a day to evening look, she meets up with Barbie Parker, VP of Fund Development and Community Relations, on finding all the fun, western treasures.

Watch the video above and see all the rodeo fashions.