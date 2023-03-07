Chopping it up with Chef Dawn Burrell from Bravo’s Top Chef

Dawn Burrell was a finalist in Bravo's Top Chef Season 18, and she's returning to Season 20 of Bravo's Top Chef All-Stars.

HOUSTON – Chef Dawn Burrell, ‘cheftestant’ on Bravo’s Top Chef Season 20 was in studio today to talk about the upcoming season of the hit show, and what we can expect.

Originally from Philadelphia, Dawn Burrell is an Olympian, turned Chef currently living here in Houston. She was a finalist on Top Chef Season 18 in Portland, and her world travels with the USA’s Track & Field team ignited her passion for food and different cuisines.

After competing in the 2000 Summer Olympics, she traded her track spikes for a full-time culinary career and enrolled in Culinary Arts at the Art Institute of Houston.

She’s been around the world and had encounters with many different Chefs, including Tom Aikens in London, and Houston’s Monica Pope, before landing an outstanding job at Tyson Cole’s ‘Uchi’ in Houston.

From there, she went on to become the sous chef at Uchi’s award-winning sister restaurant ‘Uchiko,’ In Austin. In 2020, she earned her first James Beard nomination for ‘Best Chef: Texas’ as the Executive Chef at Kulture, a modern Southern restaurant.

Most recently, she joined Chef Chris Williams’ Lucille’s Hospitality Group as Partner/Executive Chef and is currently working to open her first restaurant in Houston called ‘Late August.’

Bravo’s Top Chef returns for a milestone 20th season with World All-Stars in London featuring 16 of the greatest competitors from Top Chef seasons around the globe, facing off in the fiercest showdown the culinary series has seen.

This special All-Stars series features winners, and finalists, competing for the ultimate World All-Stars title. This time, the chefs return to the kitchen to battle it out throughout London, before the grand finale in Paris, France. This epic showdown is the first time that the flagship edition of Top Chef has gone abroad for an ENTIRE season!

Watch the video above to catch up with Chef Dawn Burrell and see what it took getting to this monumental point in her culinary career.

Top Chef Season 20 premieres THIS THURSDAY, March 9th on Bravo with an entire season of episodes airing Thursdays from 8pm to 9:15pm CT. Episodes will be available to watch the next day on Peacock.

For information on the cheftestants competing, click here.

To connect with Chef Dawn Burrell, you can visit her Instagram.