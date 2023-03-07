A behind-the-scenes look at how one Katy FFA exhibitor gets ready for show day at RodeoHouston

Aside from the bull rides, carnival and entertainers, a big mission behind Rodeo Houston is education and scholarships. FFA students work months and months to get their various livestock ready for the competition, hoping to take home the title of Houston champion. We caught up with Katy FFA exhibitor Jaime Hahn ahead of her brahman heifer Cate’s big show day.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Aside from the bull rides, carnival and entertainers, a big mission behind Rodeo Houston is education and scholarships.

Every year, thousands of Texas 4-H and FFA exhibitors to compete at the world’s largest livestock show – right here in Houston.

The students work months and months to get their various livestock ready for the competition, hoping to take home the title of Houston champion.

From goats, to brahman, to steers, chickens and more…each will get shown on “show day” to the judges.

We caught up with Katy FFA exhibitor Jaime Hahn ahead of her brahman heifer Cate’s big show day to chat all about what goes into getting these beautiful animals ready to show.