Honoring our first responders out at RodeoHouston today

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – If you’ve been to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, then you know it’s a celebration of animals, fun, and what it means to be a Texan.

In addition to highlighting the rough and tough nature of our state’s cowboy and agricultural history, the rodeo also shines a light on local heroes and it’s all about honoring our first responders.

From law enforcement, to EMS, to the fire department, thousands of Houston’s finest were invited to the Rodeo for us to say thank you for the services they provide for our city.

There are also some very special ceremonies leading up to the Jason Aldean concert later tonight, including the 200th anniversary of the Texas Ranger, and recognizing officers lost in in the line of duty over the past year.

Lauren Kelly was out at the HEB Mutton Bustin this afternoon tent where she got to chat with a few people in charge making such a special day happen.

Special thanks to:

Sam Pena, HFD Fire Chief

John Grimes, HLSR Vice President

SMSGT. Spike Garcia, Chairman, Armed Forces Appreciation Committee

Officer McCreary, Houston Police Department/SWAT