20-year-old Houston guitarist Mathias Lattin wins 2023 International Blues Challenge

Houston – Mathias Lattin caught the music bug when his grandmother introduced him to B.B. King at an early age. From then on, he continued his fine arts education and released an EP in his senior year leading him to participate in The International Blues Challenge.

For over 35 years, The International Blues Challenge awarded some of the top musical acts around the world. With over 145 competing acts from 40 states and 12 countries, he won first place in the band category and was awarded the best guitarist for band players.

What an amazing achievement for Mathias!

Watch his full interview (find out which NBA Hall of Fame Legend he’s related to) and his performance in the video above.

Mathias’ EP “Let’s Start Here” is available to stream on your favorite music platform. But if you like to see him in person, he will be performing on the following dates:

Shady Acres Saloon on March 23rd

Green Oaks Tavern in Humble on March 31st

And to connect with Mathias, visit https://www.mathiasmusic.net.