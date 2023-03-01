HL at RodeoHouston for Armed Forces Appreciation Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Mel Camp looks at how the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is honoring our military members, past and present, for Armed Forces Appreciation Day.

Military members and their families enjoyed free NRG park admission, along with a special event inside The Hideout.

