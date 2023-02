HOUSTON – From the classroom to the comedian stage, Eddie B is bringing the laughs.

His videos about “What Teachers Really Want To Say” have earned him an “A+” with fellow educators.

Now, he’s building his comedy career on those moments and helping teachers catch a break with some fun entertainment.

Eddie B is performing on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Click HERE to learn more.